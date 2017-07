Big Island police are searching for a driver wanted in connection with attempted murder after he allegedly assaulted his passenger.

Officials say 37-year-old Nathan Cakin was driving in Pahala when he fired a shot at his passenger and then used the gun and an edged weapon to assault him.

The passenger, a 38-year-old Kau man, was able to escape on foot and is being treated for his injuries.

The relationship between the two men is not clear.

Police are still searching for Cakin, who is described as 5-foot-9 with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The public is asked to contact police with any information.

