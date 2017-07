A 22-year-old woman died Tuesday after her car ran off a Hilo road, Big Island police say.

The sedan was heading north on Highway 19 at Nahala Street around 5:40 a.m.

The woman was taken to Hilo Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 7:26 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say the woman was speeding.

