Former President Clinton dines with celebrities on last day in Hawaii

Former President Bill Clinton spent his last day in Hawaii with some Hollywood stars after a speaking engagement at the University of Hawaii Manoa this past weekend.

The former commander-in-chief, who was the keynote speaker, spoke for nearly two and a half hours Saturday at the Global Ball Conference.

Later that night he was spotted dining at Nobu.

While he was here, Clinton and his staff toured the Hokulea at Sand Island where the canoe is drydocked for repairs.

On Monday, Clinton also had dinner with actress Jessica Alba, actor Pierce Brosnan and Bronsnan’s wife, Keely.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

In addition, the former president golfed with former Hawaii Gov. John Waihee.

According to Waihee, the former commander-in-chief will be leaving the island with two wins – the first time at Ko Olina and the second time at Waialae Country Club.

Clinton reportedly left Hawaii Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.