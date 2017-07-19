Forecast: Surf starting to rise due to energy from Fernanda

Expect another warm day with moderate to breezy trade winds and passing showers.

The high in Honolulu will be 88 degrees.

A drier, more stable trade wind forecast is posted for Thursday into the weekend.

At 5:00 a.m. this morning, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hurricane Fernanda was 1,290 miles east of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It is forecast to continue weakening as it approaches the islands.

The current forecast has Fernanda a remnant low as it passes to the north of the islands the first few days of next week. That's just a forecast and the track and intensity of the storm could be very different than expected.

Stay in touch with us, you Severe Weather Station for the very latest on Fernanda. You can find updates on-air, online, and on our Weather Now app.

Surf is up along east shores today due to energy sent our way by Fernanda. The waves could grow even larger, but it depends on the track Fernanda takes.

Layered on top of that are the now monthly King Tides. The peak will be Saturday with very high water levels starting as early as tomorrow.

Prepare for higher than normal water levels with flooding of beaches that are normally dry.

Waves today are forecast to be 3-5 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

