A fire burned about five acres of former macadamia nut fields in Wailuku Monday.

According to Maui fire officials, firefighters were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to an area mauka of Kahekili Highway between Makaala Drive and Waiehu Beach Road.

Heavy smoke was seen in the area as narrow dirt roads and over-grown brush made it difficult for crews to access the flames.

Once they reached the fire, crews worked into the night to fully extinguish the flames. It was fully extinguished just after 5 p.m., and deemed 100 percent contained just after 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.