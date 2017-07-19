Local musicians to host benefit concert for displaced Maro Polo residents

The American Red Cross of Hawaii will open an emergency shelter for Marco Polo highrise evacuees.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii will open an emergency shelter for Marco Polo highrise evacuees.

Dozens of highrise fire evacuees seek help at Red Cross shelter

Residents who live on the floors heavily damaged by Friday's fatal fire at the Marco Polo building say they are anxious to get into their apartments and salvage whatever belongings they still can.

Displaced residents look to pick up pieces after fatal highrise fire

It's been four days since a fierce five-alarm fire destroyed hundreds of units in a Moilili highrise apartment building.

The benefit will take place at the village's amphitheater, a stage commonly used for community events. (Image: WardVillage/file)

In the days following a deadly fire at the Marco Polo condo building, dozens of residents were either temporarily or permanently displaced.

To help those residents impacted, local musicians are banding together to host a free benefit concert at Ward Village.

Radio personalities Shannon Scott and "Mento Mele" Apana will emcee the event. Entertainers set to perform include Na Hoa, Shar Carillo, Ben and Malia, Napua Greig and more.

The benefit concert is open to the public. The proceeds will go to the American Red Cross Hawaii chapter, who led the disaster relief efforts in the days following the fire.

Some merchants in Ward Village will also stay open late for the event. A portion of their proceeds will also go to the Red Cross.

The benefit will happen from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ward Village Amphitheater.

