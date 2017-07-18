Ladies, ever wanted to be a Cherry Blossom Festival Queen? Here's your chance

A new queen was crowned Saturday night at the 64th Cherry Blossom Festival.

Taiko drumming, Mochi pounding and a ceremonial blessing will signal the start of the 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival.

A new Cherry Blossom Festival Queen has been crowned. Heather Kiyomi Omori, a University of Hawaii alumna, won the title in front of a full house at the Sheraton Waikiki Saturday night.

The 65th Cherry Blossom Festival Queen and her court after being crowned Saturday night at the Sheraton Waikiki. (Image: Cherry Blossom Festival)

Heather Kiyomi Omori sits with her court, other contestants after being crowned in March. (Image: Dillon Ancheta)

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival, one of Hawaii's longest running ethnic celebrations, is seeking applicants to be the next festival queen.

First held in 1953, the Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Japanese culture in Hawaii. Contestants competing for the title of festival queen are selected for their dedication to promoting and preserving the culture.

As cultural ambassadors, the contestants are trained in public speaking, calligraphy, taiko and other ethnic activities.

The queen and her court also make a trip to Japan to promote Hawaii overseas.

In March, UH alumna and teacher Heather Kiyomi Omori won the crown, and title of Cherry Blossom Queen.

Interested applicants to the 66th annual Cherry Blossom Festival have until August 1 to apply.

Applicants must be at least 19 years old by September 1, and have at least 50 percent Japanese ancestry.

Click here for more information on how to apply. Additional questions may be emailed to cbfsearch@hjjcc.com.

