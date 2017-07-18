Ladies, ever wanted to be a Cherry Blossom Festival Queen? Here' - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Ladies, ever wanted to be a Cherry Blossom Festival Queen? Here's your chance

By Dillon Ancheta, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Heather Kiyomi Omori sits with her court, other contestants after being crowned in March. (Image: Dillon Ancheta) Heather Kiyomi Omori sits with her court, other contestants after being crowned in March. (Image: Dillon Ancheta)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The annual Cherry Blossom Festival, one of Hawaii's longest running ethnic celebrations, is seeking applicants to be the next festival queen.

First held in 1953, the Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Japanese culture in Hawaii. Contestants competing for the title of festival queen are selected for their dedication to promoting and preserving the culture. 

As cultural ambassadors, the contestants are trained in public speaking, calligraphy, taiko and other ethnic activities. 

The queen and her court also make a trip to Japan to promote Hawaii overseas.

In March, UH alumna and teacher Heather Kiyomi Omori won the crown, and title of Cherry Blossom Queen. 

Interested applicants to the 66th annual Cherry Blossom Festival have until August 1 to apply.

Applicants must be at least 19 years old by September 1, and have at least 50 percent Japanese ancestry. 

Click here for more information on how to apply. Additional questions may be emailed to cbfsearch@hjjcc.com. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly