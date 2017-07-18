Puppies rescued from Oahu homeless camp now available for adoption

Puppies rescued from a homeless encampment near the Keehi Transfer Station -- where the animals were being bred and sold to local pet stores -- are now being made available for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society.

16 puppies were surrendered to the Humane Society last month before city crews swept the camp. The pups were evaluated by the organization's veterinary team.

"Any time you get puppies from different conditions, especially conditions like we found them in, they come with fleas, ticks, and some had some skin conditions. They just need a little more TLC," said Allison Gammel, community relations director for the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The puppies are estimated to be around two months old and a blend of breeds. Over three weeks, they have been cleaned, vaccinated, and microchipped, while foster care families took them in until they were old enough to be spayed or neutered.

Gammel says the pups' demeanor has changed significantly since the rescue.

"They're definitely happy rascal puppies. They're getting a little bigger, so they're that lanky, fun, awkward stage," she said.

Three of the puppies -- Jack, Tony, and Spud -- made their public debut Tuesday and were adopted in under two hours.

So far 10 of the pups have found their forever home.

The Humane Society says the remaining six are expected to go just as quickly once they're out of foster care.

"Just seeing where they came from and now today. They'll probably be going home with a new family and have a chance at a great life," Gammel said.

