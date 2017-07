The Waipio brush fire nears homes at Village on the Green. (Image: Ben Hilger)

HFD responds to an area near the Patsy Mink Park. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The Honolulu Fire Department is busy responding to two separate fires — one in Waipio and another on Oahu's North Shore.

The fires ignited around 3 p.m Tuesday.

In Waipio, brush is burning near the Patsy Mink Regional park near the bypass road. Firefighters are working to prevent the flames from impacting nearby homes.

One witness told Hawaii News Now strong winds fueled the large flames in the direction of homes.

HFD remains on scene.

On the North Shore, a fire burned brush on the outskirts of Haleiwa. HFD has that blaze under control.

The cause of both fires are unknown at this time. No injuries were immediately reported, and no evacuations have been ordered.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.