Hawaii’s own John John Florence posted his first perfect 10 for 2017 at the Corona Open J-Bay on Tuesday.

The world champion surfer, of Haleiwa, accomplished the feat during heat 2 round 4 against world champion Mick Fanning and rookie Frederico Morais.

He will advance to round five, where he will face Owen Wright of Australia at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa.

He joined two other surfers who also scored perfect 10s before the contest had to be postponed after a shark spotting.

