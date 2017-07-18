Pacific Aviation Museum celebrates 2 million visitors

The Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor Museum opened its doors to its 2 millionth visitor Tuesday.

Staff and directors celebrated Claudia Serban and her family in the historic museum’s milestone.

“It’s a kind of surprise, but anyway, quite a beautiful surprise to be a milestone here,” said Claudia’s son, Constantin Sava.

The entire family, from Ontario, Canada, received lifetime memberships to the museum.

The Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor opened over a decade ago on Ford Island. The museum has since been a beacon for World War II history and artifact preservation.

This is a pretty important milestone for us,” said and Kenneth DeHoff, Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor Executive Director of Operations. “We’ve been open for 10 years, and in that time we’ve had visitors from around the world.”

The museum itself is an artifact, with historic hangers bearing the battle scars of the attack on Pearl Harbor in December, 1941. It's filled with restored WWII fighter planes.

