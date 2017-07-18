Forecast: Beautiful conditions expected into the weekend

Gorgeous, comfortable conditions are forecast to hold through Saturday with steady tradewinds of 15-20 mph. Rainfall will be limited to a few windward showers, falling mainly overnight and early in the morning. Leeward sides will only get a few wind blown isolated showers.

At 11:00 a.m Tuesday, Hurricane Fernanda was a Category 2 storm about 1415 miles ESE of Hilo. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 105 mph, and the storm was moving to the northwest at 8 mph.

Fernanda is forecast to be a much-weakened remnant low by the time it reaches the islands Monday. That means it will likely be more of a rain event than a wind event. This forecast could change dramatically as the storm approaches. Stay in touch with us on air, online, and on your mobile device. We are your Severe Weather Station.

Fernanda is already pushing up the surf along our east-facing shores. Waves are expected to get even bigger as the storm gets closer.

Small Craft Advisory is posted until Friday morning for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

