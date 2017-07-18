Hawaii boxer wins big at national women's tournament — and has her eyes on the Olympics

Hawaii has a rich history of producing some great boxers from Jesus Salud to Brian Viloria to Bobo Olson.

Add another name to that list: Breeanna Locquiao.

Last week in Florida, the boxer became the first Hawaii female amateur to win the Women's National Golden Gloves tournament in the 106-pound weight class. She beat Mexican boxer Rosalyn Scribner by unanimous decision.

Locquiao, 26, gets in her mitt work at the Nito Boxing Academy in Waipio. Her trainer: Carlos "Nito" Tangaro.

The hard work has definitely paid off.

"It was a big win for us," Tangaro said. "Because there was a lot of doubters for a long time because they thought she was just some fluke. She's only been training for two years and when she first started out she was just a soccer player but she caught on to it so quick."

Locquiao's no stranger to hard work or set backs.

The Mililani High School graduate was a scholarship athlete for the Rainbow Wahine soccer team. But that promising career was cut short.

"I got hurt, I had three knee surgeries. I tore my ACL three times. After that I gained a lot of weight," Locquiao said.

To get back in shape, she started boxing. Tangaro turned her into a champ.

And he's no stranger to being around champions. The Waianae native is the former sparring partner of former world champ Manny Pacquiao.

"It was great. Manny is a real good man. he treated me real good. He's like family," Tangaro said.

He trains other champs, too, and is currently working on hand speed with NFL All-Pro Defensive end and former Super Bowl champ Michael Bennett of the Seattle Seahawks.

But for now, his focus is here -- on Locquiao.

"The main goal is to get to the Olympics. We want to represent Hawaii in the Olympics," Tangaro said.

