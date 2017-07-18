The Search for Peter Boy, Part 1: The Beginning

Stories related to the 1997 disappearance of "Peter Boy" Kema Jr.More >>
A Honolulu city councilwoman is concerned about the the cost of added regulations in the wake of the deadly Marco Polo fire.
After school, 8-year-old MJ loves taking water balloons and popping them in them in the backyard. Just feet away, her mother, Jari Sugano, grows marijuana plants. She uses the medical cannabis to treat MJ's symptoms for a severe form of epilepsy. Over the years, she's used different varieties including 'purple indica.' Right now, her plants aren't flowering so there's no strong smell, but she rotates them in stages to keep the fumes down. "We started moving over to plants with h...
It was a 20-year murder mystery. In 1997, Peter Boy Kema disappeared. The community rallied to help in the search, police scoured for leads, and his parents lied … for two decades. But finally this year, the lies came to an end.
After years of complaints, the massive homeless encampment that spans the Pearl Harbor Bike Path will soon be torn down.
