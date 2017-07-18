'Bows announce new multi-sport deal with Under Armour

The University of Hawaii's athletic department has announced a new multi-year contract with apparel provider Under Armour, a deal that will unite all of the school's sports beneath a single brand.

Previously, each sport had been contracted individually with an apparel provider – the Rainbow Warrior football and basketball teams, for example, were sponsored by Under Armour, but the women's basketball team wore Nike uniforms and shoes.

Instead, the deal announced Tuesday – which runs through 2022 – designates Under Armour as the official outfitter for each of Hawaii's 21 varsity intecollegiate teams.

“This is a landmark day for University of Hawai‘i Athletics,” said David Matlin, Director of Athletics. “For the first time in our history, all of our sports teams will be outfitted by one brand. We couldn’t be happier than to extend our long-standing relationship with Under Armour."

Under Armour also has apparel contracts with schools like UCLA, Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval Academy.

