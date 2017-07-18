Rainbow Warriors defensive lineman suspended for 2017 season

On Maui, hundreds of eucalyptus trees on Piiholo Road in Makawao are dead or dying and hanging over the road. The county is now removing some of them, but residents worry a catastrophe is just around the corner. Sam Small lives on Piiholo Road in Makawao. For years, the blue gum eucalyptus have been dying, but in the past few months, many trees went from diseased to dead. "There's a whole canopy of trees that are dead. They're not even dying or diseased. They are stone dead...More >>
During recent hurricanes, emergency officials recommended that Hawaii residents keep a seven-day supply of food, water and other essentials.More >>
The football season is about to kick off, and Moanalua High School's football field is ready for Friday night lights – but because of a surprise discovery, the team's home turf will be off-limits for the entire 2017 season.More >>
Puppies rescued from a homeless encampment near the Keehi Transfer Station -- where the animals were being bred and sold to local pet stores -- are now being made available for adoption at the Hawaiian Humane Society.More >>
