Rainbow Warriors defensive lineman suspended for 2017 season

The University of Hawaii football team has suspended a defensive tackle and stripped him of his scholarship for an unspecified violation of team rules, according to an athletic department spokesperson.

Ka'aumoana Gifford was expected to feature heavily in the 'Bows rotation of defensive linemen this season, but will not participate in the 2017 football season because of the rules violation.

Police arrested Gifford last year after he tried to prevent police from arresting a teammate, Kennedy Tulimasealii, who had been accused of a domestic violence incident.

UH has yet to disclose what the recent violation was.

The redshirt junior from Waianae has played 24 games for the team, with a career total of 34 tackles.

In 2014, Gifford earned the team’s defensive Scout Team award.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.