Mother of 'Peter Boy' Kema scolded in court for probation violations

In a major breakthrough in one of Hawaii’s most well-known unsolved murder cases, "Peter Boy" Kema's mother has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1997 death of her son.

Jaylin Kema, “Peter Boy” Kema’s mother, is set to be released from prison on Thursday.

Jaylin Kema was back in court Tuesday for violating the terms of her supervised release.

A Hilo judge scolded her for failing to check in with her probation officer, changing her phone number without notifying her probation officer and for using marijuana. Kema admitted that she met a friend at the cemetery earlier this month to purchase the drug.

The judge warned her about the seriousness of her violations.

Kema was granted a supervised release from prison in April after serving just one year behind bars for her role in the death of her 6-year old son Peter Boy Kema back in 1997.

Kema pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2016 as part of a plea arrangement that required her to testify against her husband, Peter Kema, Sr.

The parents admitted to abusing their son for years after the state's Department of Human Services Child Welfare Services returned the child – who had bounced between foster parents because of abuse allegations – to the Kemas.

In 1996, a wound on his arm – the result of a beating – got infected. The wound is believed to have eventually killed him after months of pain and suffering.

