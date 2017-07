A 57-year-old Kihei man has been charged with selling marijuana, marijuana concentrate and edibles to minors at Makena State Park.

Police identified the suspect as Francis Oliveto, of Kihei.

He has been charged with first-degree promotion of a detrimental drug and other drug counts.

On Monday, officers from the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, Vice Division and Homeland Security executed a search warrant at Oliveto's home.

The search found marijuana, marijuana concentrate, acid and other drug paraphernalia associated with narcotics.

Oliveto is being held on a $20,000 bail.

