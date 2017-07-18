Finance Factors annual charity breakfast this Friday

Finance Factors will sell over a thousand plate breakfasts for $6 to benefit the efforts of the American Red Cross on Friday, July 21 at 1164 Bishop St.

In the wake of a tragic condo fire, the group wants their annual charity breakfast to support and aid the community.

Billy V spoke with Coralie Matayoshi of the American Red Cross and Finance Factors president, Steven Teruya about the charity's efforts.

