Aloha Party Rentals is closing after 52 years of service, and its supply of party goods will be sold to the highest bidder.

The Hawaii business will auction off its stash Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Items for sale include vehicles, furniture and an assortment of kitchen and office equipment, including entertainment activities like outdoor games and concession machines.

The auction will be open for previews at 8 a.m.

