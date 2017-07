By Kimi Andrew

HNN News Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in broad daylight Monday around 2 p.m. in the McCully area.

Witnesses say that the victim was stabbed in the arm by someone he had just met on Paani Street.

It’s unclear why the two were meeting or the suspect’s whereabouts.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

