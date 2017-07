A Hawaiian monk seal was found at Kaena Point with a hook lodged in its mouth Monday.

Wildlife officials from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration helped the endangered animal by removing a weight, swivel and several inches of wire leader.

RL-42, the 5-year-old female seal, was one of 10 hooked seals this year, according to NOAA officials.

Under federal law, the Hawaiian monk seal is protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act, prohibiting acts such as hunting, capturing, injuring or killing of the species.

