Officials urge residents to prepare emergency kits this hurricane season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As forecasters continue to monitor Hurricane Fernanda, officials want to remind residents how important it is to have an emergency kit prepared in case a disaster occurs.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will hold an event at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hawaii Kai Costco to demonstrate what a proper emergency kit should look like.

In the past, residents were recommended to have seven days’ worth of food and other supplies in their emergency kit, but based on disasters in other areas, officials have raised that number to 14 days.

"The reason we're increasing the recommendation to 14 days -- previously seven -- is based on the documented experience from other states and jurisdictions that have gone through similar disasters,” said Vern Miyagi, HI-EMA administrator. “If our residents are resilient, able to take care of themselves during an event, we can focus more on restoring critical infrastructure such as our ports, roads and power plants."

According to Miyagi, if a serious disaster did take place, it would likely take at least two weeks for critical infrastructure to be even partially operational.

Hurricane season is from June 1 to November 30.

