Forecast: High clouds and pockets of showers for your Tuesday

The high clouds are moving west to east across our sky. The showers are coming from the east, riding in on the trade winds. The sun will be in and out of the clouds and will warm us to 89 degrees in Honolulu. Trade winds will be 10-25 mph.

At 5 a.m. this morning, Hurricane Fernanda was a Category 2 storm about 1,460 miles east-southeast of Hilo. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 100 mph and the storm was moving to the northwest at 9 mph. Next location fix is due at 8:00 a.m.

Fernanda is forecast to be a much-weakened remnant low by the time it reaches the islands Monday. That means it will likely be more of a rain event than a wind event. This forecast could change dramatically as the storm approaches.

Stay in touch with us on air, online and on your mobile device. We are your Severe Weather Station.

Fernanda is already pushing up the surf along our east-facing shores. Waves are expected to get even bigger as the storm gets closer.

Today's waves will be 2-5 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory is posted until Friday morning for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.