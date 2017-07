The Maui Department of Water Supply has declared a Stage 1 water shortage for Upcountry Maui, and is asking residents to conserve water.

The water shortage declaration is due to a reduced surface water flow and a dry forecast for summer and fall.

At Stage 1, water rates remain the same and conservation is voluntary.

The water shortage declaration was made after the department determined anticipated water demand for Upcountry Maui is expected to exceed available water supply by 1 to 15 percent.

Residents are asked to conserve water and avoid any unnecessary water use.

