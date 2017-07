It was the royal reunion of Disney lovers’ dreams.

A number of voices behind iconic Disney princesses, including Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Hawaii's Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, came together on stage this weekend at Disney’s annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

The princesses promoted their upcoming parts in “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2.”

Characters like Snow White, Ariel and Moana will all have cameos in the film.

A post shared by Auli'i (@auliicravalho) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

