Country music star Garth Brooks gave a newly-engaged couple the wedding present of their dreams.

The couple got engaged at his concert in Oklahoma City.

Brooks stopped the show and asked them where they planned to spend their honeymoon.

"Chelsea, where do you want to go on your honeymoon?” Brooks asked the two. When they said they didn't know, he responded, “Well, I tell you what, if you pick Hawaii, Trisha and I will pay for it.”

Drew Bargsley proposed to his girlfriend, Chelsea Townsend, while Brooks played his hit "Unanswered Prayers."

Brooks told his wife, Trisha Yearwood, about it afterwards. She reportedly agreed, but said, "Nobody else can get engaged tonight."

