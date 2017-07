Two large earthquakes rattled Russia on Monday, but no tsunami threat was issued for Hawaii.

About 1:48 p.m. Hawaii time, a 7.4 magnitude quake was detected in Russia.

Less than an hour later, a 7.8 quake rattled the same Lomandorskiye Ostrave region of Russia.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quakes could generate tsunami waves for coastlines near the epicenter in Russia.

