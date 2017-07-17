Business Report: Arrivals by air up as cost to travel is down - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Business Report: Arrivals by air up as cost to travel is down

Visitor numbers by air are up as fares to Honolulu are down. Air arrivals rose 3.6 percent while visitors from Japan also increased. In a new report out, Hawaiian airlines was 90 percent on time, topping the list of on-time arrivals. Plus, neighbor islands address the Kona water shortage, permits for a company shipping sand, and transit plans. 

