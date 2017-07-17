Joy of Sake event to celebrate Japanese rice wines - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Joy of Sake event to celebrate Japanese rice wines

Sake is growing in popularity thanks to events like the "Joy of Sake." Numerous varieties will be up for sampling at the annual event. Mari Taketa, a spokesperson for the event, alongside Chef Kelly Degala with Basalt restaurant stopped by to preview the celebration of the Japanese rice wines. The event will be held on August 4 at the Hawaii Convention Center. Tickets are $95 per person in advance, $105 at the door. For more information, click here.

