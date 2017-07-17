Langley Ukulele Ensemble performs Noho Paipai, preview to Waikik - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Langley Ukulele Ensemble performs Noho Paipai, preview to Waikiki concert

For 36 years, the Langley Ukulele Ensemble has been sharing music and the Ukulele with the world. The group is from British Columbia, Canada and they're back in Hawaii this summer for their 24th year in a row. They will be hosting a public concert series this week at the Sheraton Waikiki hotel, Honu Rotunda Monday through Thursday at 8 p.m.

