SmartMoney Monday: How to keep luxury vacations within your budget

Summer usually brings vacation and traveling to many families. Those who want to splurge may end up breaking the bank on a "luxury" trip. Adam Morris of the Bank of Hawaii provides tips on how to pamper yourself on a budget when it comes to traveling. Some tips include going to cities during off seasons and staying at hotels away from the usual hotspots. To begin, start with defining luxury and what it means for you as a traveler.

