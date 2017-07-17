Hokulea and Nainoa Thompson Headline Hawaii Conservation Conference

“He waa he moku, he moku he waa”, an olelo noeau, translates simply as “the canoe is an island, and the island is a canoe." This year's 24th Annual Hawaii Conservation Conference theme, brings focus to the need to treat the biocultural resources of Hawai?i and earth. It provides a unique opportunity for the community to reflect on global ties and hear from Nainoa Thompson, President of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.
