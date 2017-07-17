Hokulea and Nainoa Thompson Headline Hawaii Conservation Confere - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hokulea and Nainoa Thompson Headline Hawaii Conservation Conference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

“He waa he moku, he moku he waa”, an olelo noeau, translates simply as “the canoe is an island, and the island is a canoe." This year's 24th Annual Hawaii Conservation Conference theme, brings focus to the need to treat the biocultural resources of Hawai?i and earth. It provides a unique opportunity for the community to reflect on global ties and hear from Nainoa Thompson, President of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

