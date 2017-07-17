Star-Advertiser's Dave Reardon Discusses Changes in High School - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Star-Advertiser's Dave Reardon Discusses Changes in High School Football Playoff

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The state football tournament will feature only 4 teams in the top tier. Three are from the OIA, one from the ILH. There are a few people who think this is better. Others argue that this makes the tournament far less interesting with less teams involved. The Star-Advertiser's Dave Reardon came in to discuss the developments with us.

