Can you imagine messaging without emoji? Probably not.

And now you will have more choices.

To celebrate World Emoji Day, Apple has unveiled the newest batch of emoji that will be available in an upcoming update.

Every year Unicode Consortium manages the world of emoji and this new group will help in personalizing messages across the board since their last update in December.

These new emoji include all-inclusive icons such as Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Man and Breastfeeding. Others include T-Rex, Elf, Star-Struck and Exploding Head smiley faces.

And let’s not forget what could be Hawaii’s favorite — Coconut.

Apple has also released new emoji-themed features in the App Store and in iTunes Movies, giving these famed icons a more-involved presence. All updates will be a part of the iOS release this fall.

