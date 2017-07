The three suspects indicted for allegedly starving a 9-year-old girl to death on Hawaii Island are set to appear in court Monday.

On Friday, police arrested the three identified as the girl's father, 49-year-old Kevin Lehano, her mother, 33-year-old Tiffany Stone and her grandmother, 59- year-old Henrietta Stone.

Her grandma Henrietta was said to have custody of the girl.

The child was found unconscious on the floor of a Kinoole Street home in June 2016.

Authorities say she died hours later of severe malnutrition.

Bail for each suspect is set at $100,000.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.