Neighbor Island airports to get $2M for key improvements

Three Neighbor Island airports will get more than $2 million for improvements, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration will fund developments to operations and runway safety at Lihue, Kahului and Molokai airports.

“The safety of our traveling public is critical to the well-being of the people of Kauai, Maui and Molokai who depend on air transportation and Hawaii’s visitor industry,” Hirono said, in a news release. “This federal funding will help to strengthen safety at our airports by providing our first responders with the tools they need to quickly respond to incidents, while also enhancing overall runway safety.”

Lihue Airport will receive a little more than $1 million of the funds. Kahului Airport will see nearly $885,000, while $250,000 will go to Molokai Airport. The grants will support the replacement of an aircraft rescue and fighting vehicle and a new runway sweeper to remove debris and maintain safe operations.

State Department of Transportation Airports Division Deputy Director Ross Higashi said the funding is important for maintaining safe and productive airports in Hawaii. “The money will go a long way toward ensuring the health and safety of the passengers and employees of the airports system,” Higashi said.

