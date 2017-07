Honolulu police are searching for 2 suspects involved in an armed robbery overnight in Kailua.

Authorities say, around 9 p.m. last night, the suspects threatened employees of the Kalapawai Market with a "dangerous instrument."

The suspects were both wearing dark clothing and had tan and fair complexions.

The two got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

