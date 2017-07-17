NOAA grants more than $3M to Hawaii's coastal management programs

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Monday that Hawaii’s coastal management programs will receive more than $3 million in funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“This funding reflects NOAA’s commitment to local management of our coastal lands,” said Schatz.

The funds to the program “will keep our homes safe, our businesses profitable and our beaches beautiful.”

More than $2 million is being awarded to Hawaii’s federally-approved coastal management program.

The funding, under NOAA’s National Coastal Zone Management Program, will not only offer assistance to the state, but will support new initiatives and address issues in coastal hazards, natural resources and more.

The University of Hawaii and the Nature Conservancy will also receive $500,000 in grants each from the NOAA.

The university’s Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System will use the funding to help develop new information and real-time tools for forecasting tidal and high-surf flooding, such as king tides and storm surges.

Funding to the Nature Conservancy will be used to restore seven acres of fishpond habitat and promote community resilience in the state.

