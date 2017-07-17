Sources: Investigators believe massive highrise fire was likely accidental

Over 100 firefighters and other emergency crews responded the fire at the Marco Polo building Friday.

Scores of residents displaced by a massive blaze at the Marco Polo condo got a first glimpse at the damage to their homes Saturday, while others who couldn't return struggled to figure out their next steps.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are continuing to aid residents left homeless following the deadly condo fire Friday.

Investigators are leaning toward "accidental" as the cause of the massive highrise fire Friday that killed three.

One of the residents in unit 2602, where the blaze started, was arrested for an unrelated warrant and interviewed by Honolulu police detectives and fire investigators.

He was not home when the fire broke out, sources said, but two others who were there said that they were sleeping and evacuated as soon as they realized the unit was on fire.

The condition of unit 2602 is making it difficult for an exact cause to be determined so soon after the deadly fire.

Sources say after going through all the debris, the investigation's focus could change.

The three people who died in the fire lived in two apartments across the hall from where the fire started.

Britt Reller, 54, and his 87-year-old mother lived in unit 2613. The third fatality -- 71-year-old Joann Kuwata -- lived in unit 2615.

Meanwhile on Monday, scores of residents worked to clean up their damaged units, while others who couldn't return sought to determine their next steps.

This weekend, Unchalee Novey was able to gather some belongings from her 29th floor unit before she was forced to leave.

Her unit has major smoke and water damage.

"It's the saddest feeling, seeing the place you love like this and the most expensive investment you've made," Novey said.

While fire officials still haven't determined a cause for the blaze, they have said the condo's lack of sprinklers allowed the flames to spread like they did.

A damage estimate from the blaze has not yet been released.

And floors 26 to 28 of the 36-story building remain closed. Residents on other floors were able to return this past weekend if their units were livable.

If you'd like to help the victims of the Marco Polo fire, donate to the American Red Cross of Hawaii by clicking here or calling 734-2101.

