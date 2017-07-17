Fire investigators zero in on specific unit in Marco Polo building

Over 100 firefighters and other emergency crews responded the fire at the Marco Polo building Friday.

Scores of residents displaced by a massive blaze at the Marco Polo condo got a first glimpse at the damage to their homes Saturday, while others who couldn't return struggled to figure out their next steps.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are continuing to aid residents left homeless following the deadly condo fire Friday.

Fire officials are now focusing their investigation of the deadly Marco polo fire to a unit on the 26th floor.

Investigators believe the fire started in unit 2602, but still have not determined the exact cause of the blaze.

Fire officials did however say the building's lack of sprinkles is a reason the fire spread as drastically as it did.

Three people died in the fire have been identified by family members as 71-year-old Joann Kuwata, 54-year-old Britt Reller and his 87-year-old mother, Melba Dilley.

Families of those killed are remembering loved ones as they continue to grieve, and wait for answers.

Floors 26-28 of the 36-story building remain closed. Residents on other floors were able to return home this past weekend.

Officials have not yet released damage estimates.

