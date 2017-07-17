Roland Cazimero, half of musical duo The Brothers Cazimero, dies at 66

Roland Cazimero, the guitar playing half of the Brothers Cazimero, was hospitalized after falling ill during a performance on Maui Friday night.

Roland Cazimero, the guitar playing half of the legendary musical duo The Brothers Cazimero, died Sunday surrounded by his family.

Cazimero was 66, and had suffered from a lengthy illness. He was hospitalized two weeks ago and had been on dialysis, according to family.

"We know, we know that all of Hawaii is grieving with us, but we are blessed by his gift of music," said Cazimero's twin sister, Kanoe.

Cazimero, with his older brother Robert, made a huge mark on modern Hawaiian music. The two won numerous Na Hoku Hanohano awards, and for more than a decade, served as the resident band at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel's Monarch Room.

In January 2000, they performed a sold out show at Carnegie Hall.

And six years later, The Brothers Cazimero were inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame.

The brothers also made a host of TV appearances and their songs -- from "My Sweet Pikake Lei" to "At Home in the Islands" -- have served as a soundtrack for a generation in the islands.

Cazimero is survived by his wife, five sons, two sisters and four brothers. Services are being planned.

