Honolulu police charged a 24-year-old woman with unlawful imprisonment after she allegedly locked another woman inside a Honolulu storage unit Saturday.

Police say Melody Pastor also physically abused the 24-year-old victim and broke her cell phone so she couldn't call for help from inside the storage unit.

Authorities say, the two women were in a relationship.

The incident happened around noon. Pastor was arrested about an hour later on Kapiolani Boulevard.

The victim had just a small cut from the incident. It is unclear how long she was locked in the unit. It is also unclear if it was a personal or commercial storage unit.

In addition to unlawful imprisonment, Pastor was also charged with abuse and interfering with reporting of an emergency. Her bail was set at $3,000.

