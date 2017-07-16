Forecast: Breezy, hot trade wind weather ahead of Fernanda

Moderate to breezy trade winds will dominate the weather for most of the week, with only some light showers for windward and mauka areas. Daytime highs will come close to 90 degrees, with warm overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.
Changes could come next weekend if Hurricane Fernanda keeps on its current forecast track. It's soon to tell exactly what to expect, but there could be a general increase in tropical moisture from what's left of the tropical cyclone, which is currently about 1,800 miles east-southeast of Hilo.
Fernanda could also send an advisory-level swell to east-facing shores as early as Monday night, building into Thursday. In the meantime, the strong trades will bring in choppy surf for east shores. There's also a Small Craft Advisory posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.
To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE
