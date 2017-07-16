WWII Veteran's family united with hand-drawn portraits seeks other men in sketches

A World War II veteran from Hawaii was reunited with a portrait that was sketched of him while held in a Wyoming internment camp in 1943.

Don Matsuda, 93, was part of the renown 442nd Regimental Combat team and one of eight in the collection of portraits. Once united, he asked another veteran to help him find the men in the depictions.

The artist sketched a series of these portraits of second-generation Japanese American men from the camp who volunteered their service.

Patricia Kinaga, one of the women who is helping to reunite painting to man, explains why her and her family are so determined.

“My folks endeavored to do that and found some of the families, but was unsuccessful in finding all of them,” Kinaga said. “When my dad passed on he evidently told my mom to make sure we continue to try to find the recipients.”

There are eight portraits in total and two have yet to be identified.

The public is asked to contact The Go For Broke National Education Center if any of the men are recognized.

