Former President Bill Clinton speaks to crowd of 3,000 at UH Manoa, dines at Nobu

The 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, was seen on Oahu this weekend.

The former commander-in-chief addressed a crowd of about 3,000 people at UH Manoa's Stan Sheriff Center Saturday. Clinton was the keynote speaker of the Global Ball Conference, a gathering of worldwide employees of Flight Centre Travel Group.

Clinton's speech reportedly lasted nearly two and a half hours long.

Later in the evening, Clinton was spotted dining at Nobu in the Ward area with former governor John Waihee and his wife.

"I heard his unmistakable voice when he walked in and then when I turned to see him, whatta you know, it's President Clinton," restaurant customer Duane Shimogawa told Hawaii News Now via text.

Nobu is a favorite eatery of another former president, Barack Obama, who has dined at the restaurant both in and out of office during his trips to Hawaii.

Clinton was at the restaurant for a few hours with a light presence of Secret Service agents. Wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea were not in attendance.

Restaurant employees tell Hawaii News Now Clinton ordered an array of food that includes menu items yellow tail jalapeno, sashimi salad, black cod, beef tobenyaki and shrimp tempura.

As far as attire goes, former President Clinton reportedly wore an aloha shirt under his coat.

Shimogawa said he seemed "very happy" as he talked with several people, and paused for a photo with at least one man.

It's unclear how long the former president will be in the islands.

