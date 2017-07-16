Preseason camp on tap for Rainbow Wahine

In just a few short weeks the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team will open preseason camp.

For the first time in more than 40 years, a new head coach will be at the helm prepping them for the season ahead — Robyn Ah Mow-Santos.

“It's challenging. Every day I go home — I come in around 7:30 - 8:00 a.m. and maybe I leave at 7:00 p.m.,” Ah Mow-Santos said. “And I got home and I tell, I live with my aunty and uncle, I say, 'I don't even know what I got done today.’”

But, that feeling for Ah Mow-Santos doesn't come from a lack of items on her to-do list; in fact, it's the opposite.

The former UH assistant coach says transitioning into her new role has got her working harder than ever, as the countdown to preseason camp continues.

"There's so many things to do. You know, Dave, Dave was lucky. I did most of the things to run the team,” Ah Mow-Santos explained. “Then you had Jeff (Hall) who did most of the work for the girls coming in. Everybody had their set, what they needed to do. Dave obviously did our scheduling. So now it's hard, because Angelica (Ljungqvist) is new. I'm new to learning whatever Dave did."

For Ah Mow-Santos, learning the responsibilities formerly assumed by Dave Shoji isn't the only new territory she's trying to navigate. As an assistant, she was incredibly involved in practices, with players and behind the scenes. Now she says delegating those old tasks to her new assistants has been a tough lesson she's trying to learn.

"I know all the other stuff to run the team — but now I have to tell them how to do it,” she said. “I also have to do whatever Dave was doing. It's - it's just hectic. But I mean, I enjoy it, I'm looking forward to it."

The fun part is right around the corner for Coach Ah Mow-Santos and the Wahine, who will open preseason camp in early August.

