Hawaiian Humane Society’s 'senior prom' finds senior dogs loving homes

By Victoria Cuba

HNN Summer Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You’re never too old for a “pawty.”

Hawaiian Humane Society held a "senior prom" with some of their older pawed-friends at the Ward Warehouse on Saturday.

The event was aimed at getting older animals from the shelter into homes.

Suzy Tam, communications & events manager for the Humane Society says older pets are sometimes overlooked because people favor younger animals, such as puppies and kittens.

“I think a lot of people are drawn to puppies because they’re cute,” Tam said. “Some people want to train some from the beginning.”

Three of the eight senior dogs up for adoption were able to find a home at the special adoption event. Those who were interested in the event had their adoption fees waived and were able to commemorate the event with a prom “pawtrait” and “pawty” favors.

“We just wanted to make it feel like a prom,” Tam said. “We just wanted to make it look fun and remind people that senior dogs are wonderful as well.”

The first to be adopted was an 8-year-old pit-bull named Benny, who was one of the dogs from the Waianae Rescue of last October.

“I was immediately drawn to him. I thought he was so well behaved, and he seemed so friendly,” said Diana Thompson, who took Benny home.

After finding out about Benny, she said that she knew it must be fate, especially because she’s drawn to pit bulls and older dogs.

“I think those dogs have a hard time finding really loving homes,” Thompson said.

But there are advantages to having an older pet in the family, she added. They understand basic commands and are mellower than their younger counterparts.

“They just give you so much love,” Tam said. “They’re there to live the rest of their lives with the family. They deserve to live the rest of their life in a comfortable home.”

In his new home, Benny is loving the attention he’s getting from Thompson and her roommates.

“He’s been a great addition to our home,” Thompson said. “I feel like I got really lucky with this adoption.”

“It’s always hard to say goodbye to them, because we got to know them so well,” said Tam. “We cry because we’re sad, but we’re so happy for them and we know they’re finding their family.”

For more information on adoptions, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.