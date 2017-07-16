Iolani Palace holds 40th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival for first time

The Prince Lot Hula Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary at a new venue, Iolani Palace. It was once the official residence of Prince Lot. The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16....

The Prince Lot Hula Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary at a new venue, Iolani Palace. It was once the official residence of Prince Lot. The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16....

Hula dancers from across the state performed at Iolani Palace Saturday to kick off the state’s largest non-competitive hula exhibition this weekend.

The Moanalua Gardens Foundation hosted the 40th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival at Iolani Palace for the first time. For the last four decades, it has been held at Moanalua Gardens.

Moanalua Gardens Foundation representative Pauline Worsham was impressed with the involvement at the palace.

“We’re very, very pleased with the turn out, especially being our first time here at Iolani Palace,” Worsham said. “It's a hula festival that's culturally significant, and it's a hula festival that everyone can come and enjoy.”

This year, 20 hula halau performed at the event.

The festival concludes Sunday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.