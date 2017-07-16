Iolani Palace holds 40th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival for first time

The Prince Lot Hula Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary at a new venue, Iolani Palace. It was once the official residence of Prince Lot. The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16....More >>
The Prince Lot Hula Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary at a new venue, Iolani Palace. It was once the official residence of Prince Lot. The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16....More >>
PHOTOS: Largest collection of Niihau shell lei, items from Hawaiian heiress up for auctionMore >>
PHOTOS: Largest collection of Niihau shell lei, items from Hawaiian heiress up for auctionMore >>
A Native Hawaiian designer will be featured on fashion's biggest stage.More >>
A Native Hawaiian designer will be featured on fashion's biggest stage.More >>