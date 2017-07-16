American Red Cross continues aiding displaced Marco Polo residents

The American Red Cross of Hawaii will open an emergency shelter for Marco Polo highrise evacuees.

Over 100 firefighters and other emergency crews responded the fire at the Marco Polo building Friday.

Scores of residents displaced by a massive blaze at the Marco Polo condo got a first glimpse at the damage to their homes Saturday, while others who couldn't return struggled to figure out their next steps.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are continuing to aid residents left homeless following the deadly condo fire Friday.

Since the fire, a shelter at 'Iolani School has provided emergency accommodations and services to 110 people who registered at the location. Many were residents whose units were unsafe to return to, some elderly.

Red Cross officials say, as of Saturday, over 800 meals and snacks were provided to residents and first responders.

Officials also report assisting with over 120 health contacts, which include filling prescriptions and other medical needs. Three nurses were on hand to assist.

Over 250 mental health contacts were made by volunteers to ensure residents were able to emotionally cope with the disaster.

"We thank everybody for helping out. Everybody pitched in," Coralie Matayoshi, American Red Cross Hawaii CEO said Saturday after winding down operations at 'Iolani's Seto Hall.

Volunteers will remain at 'Iolani School Sunday till 5 p.m. to begin the casework process. This step includes assessing individual needs to provide referrals and further assistance with recovery.

The American Red Cross relies on volunteers and donations to successfully conduct recovery assistance. For more information on the American Red Cross Hawaii chapter, click here.

During emergencies, residents are advised to register on the Safe and Well list so loved ones are kept informed. To view the list, click here.

